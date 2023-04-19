Telangana: Corbevax as booster doses at PHCs from today

Hyderabad: The State government will begin administering Covid-19 booster dose Corbevax vaccine to citizens from Wednesday who have taken Covishield or Covaxin as their first and second doses.

The decision was made owing to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in some States and other countries.

The State government had requested Covid-19 vaccine doses from the Centre. It has set aside five lakh doses of Corbevax vaccine for people in all PHCs and UPHCs in the State starting Wednesday.

Corbevax has been approved by the Government of India for heterologous administration. The government has made all arrangements to ensure uninterrupted availability of Covid-19 vaccine to all eligible citizens at all government Covid-19 vaccination centres. Officials have requested people to take advantage of this opportunity and ensure that all those who missed the booster doses need to be vaccinated.