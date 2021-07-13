Telangana Courts unlock; physical hearing from July 19

Considering the current situation in the State, the Telangana High Court has decided to continue the present practice of virtual hearing of cases by all the Benches in the High Court till July end. Further, to ensure cent per cent attendance of the staff members with immediate effect, it has asked the staff to attend live hearing of cases on alternate days. Moreover, the court has decided to continue the present practice of virtual hearing of the cases in all the subordinate courts in the State till July 16 and later from July 19, live hearing of cases will take place with cent per cent attendance.



The Courts at Hyderabad (units of City Civil Court, Metropolitan Sessions Courts, CBI Courts, City Small Causes Courts and Tribunals), Ranga Reddy and Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Medak, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and the courts in the remaining parts of Ranga Reddy and Warangal Judicial districts shall start working with effect from July 19. On Tuesday, a notification was released by the High Court Registrar General in this regard.