Telangana CS Somesh Kumar directed District Collectors to intensify surveillance in containment clusters

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed Collectors to take all measures to contain the spread of the virus to protect and safeguard people in the districts.



The Chief Secretary held a video conference with Collectors on containment clusters, government quarantine, surveillance of home quarantine and migrant workers relief in the districts. The CS advised the officials that every household in the containment clusters has to be checked twice on daily basis and any suspected cases should immediately be referred for treatment. He instructed them to ensure that no person is allowed to move freely in the barricaded area. The Collectors were also asked to ensure that disinfectant is spread twice daily in the containment areas. Somesh Kumar said that any foreign returnees or persons belonging to other States, who do not have home, should be allowed to stay in government quarantine. Any violation by home quarantine persons has to be dealt with strictly, he ordered.

The top official also asked them to ensure that essential commodities are delivered at the doorsteps of the people in containment clusters and surveillance of local teams is more important particularly for home quarantine persons. He asked Collectors to set up control room and also publish pamphlets in local languages with instructions to follow during this period.