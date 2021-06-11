Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana CS Somesh Kumar reviews progress of Haritha Haram

Telangana CS Somesh Kumar reviews progress of Haritha Haram
x

Telangana CS Somesh Kumar reviews progress of Haritha Haram

Highlights

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday reviewed the progress of ‘Haritha Haaram’ at a meeting held at BRKR Bhavan

Adarshnagar: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday reviewed the progress of 'Haritha Haaram' at a meeting held at BRKR Bhavan. Officials informed him that saplings and other material were readily available.

Kumar emphasised the need to focus on multi-level avenue plantation, nurseries and 'Palle Prakruthi Vanams'.

Among those present were Shanti Kumari, Special Chief Secretary, Sobha, PCCF, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Dobriyal, PCCF, Priyanka Verghese, OSD to CM, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X