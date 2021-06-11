Telangana CS Somesh Kumar reviews progress of Haritha Haram

Adarshnagar: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday reviewed the progress of 'Haritha Haaram' at a meeting held at BRKR Bhavan. Officials informed him that saplings and other material were readily available.

Kumar emphasised the need to focus on multi-level avenue plantation, nurseries and 'Palle Prakruthi Vanams'.

Among those present were Shanti Kumari, Special Chief Secretary, Sobha, PCCF, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Dobriyal, PCCF, Priyanka Verghese, OSD to CM, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development.