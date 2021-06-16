Telangana: Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar Criticizes Eatala Rajender For Joining The BJP Party

Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, chief whip in the Telangana government, has criticized former minister Eatala Rajender for joining the BJP. He said Eatala has joined a party that has done nothing for Telangana. The people of Telangana are unable to digest Rajender joining BJP. Vinay Bhaskar also said that it is not a struggle for self-respect, it is just a struggle for assets. He also stated that the former Health Minister has made plans to join the BJP party before the end of the six-year term. Rajender has to answer the people for joining the BJP.



Dasyam Vinay also asked Eatala that, why didn't ask the petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan about the high fuel rates.



On the other hand, even MLC M Srinivas Reddy questioned how Eatala could join the BJP claiming to be a communist. He said that no one else got the importance in the TRS party than Eatala Rajender.



Former minister and BJP leader Inugala Peddi Reddy will be visiting various places in the Huzurabad constituency for two days. After former minister Eatala Rajender joined BJP, Peddi Reddy's visit to the Huzurabad constituency has become a topic of discussion in political circles. Peddi Reddy will visit the families of close friends who died recently. Afterward, he will meet with his followers. However, Eatala joined the BJP two days ago. It is also rumoured that he will be contesting from Huzurabad on behalf of the BJP in the by-elections.



Peddi Reddy recently made key remarks that he would not support Eatala Rajender if he joined the BJP. After Eatala joining the BJP, Peddi Reddy has been acting strategically. It seems that there is a chance that Peddi Reddy will contest in the Huzurabad by-election. Peddi Reddy, who wanted to contest from the same constituency from BJP, is disappointed with Eatala joining the party.