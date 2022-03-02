Telangana: Devotees can download Bhadrachalam Sitarama Kalyanam tickets from tomorrow

To witness the celestial wedding of Sri Sitharama, devotees can get the tickets online as the temple administration will make the tickets available for the devotees from tomorrow.

In the view of Sri Rama Navami, the Tirukalyana Brahmotsavams will be held at the temple from April 2 to 16. The Sitharama Kalyanam will be held on April 10 and the Maha Pattabishekam on April 11 followed by Rathostavam.

For the past two years, the Sitharama Kalyana Mahotsavam was held in the absence of devotees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The temple executive officer had already said that this year, the Kalyanam will be held in a grand manner amidst the devotees due to the decline the COVID-19 cases. Subsequently, the temple authorities will release the tickets tomorrow so that the devotees can have a glimpse of the wedding.

The tickets will be available on www.bhadrachalamonline.com. The EO asked the devotees to book the tickets for the Pattabisheka Mahotsavam which is scheduled on April 11.