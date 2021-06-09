Telangana: DGP Mahender Reddy Informs All Police Officers Of The Decision To Increase Home Loan Limits

DGP Mahender Reddy broke the good news to all police officials about the decision to enhance the home loan limit for everyone, from constables to IPS officials, while simultaneously lowering the loan interest rate.The interest rate on the plot acquisition was decreased from 7.5 percent to 6.5 percent at a board meeting of the Security-Health Security Trust conducted by DGP on Tuesday.Foreign education loans for children have been increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for officers of all ranks. Y Gopi Reddy, state president of the Telangana Police Officers' Association, thanked the DGP on this occasion.

Take a look at the loan limits:

From Constable to ASI level,Rs. 35 lakhs to 40 lakhs, from SI to CI, the loan limit has been increased from Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, from DSP to ASP, it is increased from Rs 55 lakh to Rs 60 lakh and for IPS, it is increased from Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh.

Coming to the plot loans, from Constable to SI, it is Rs 20 lakhs to 25 lakhs, from SI to CI the loan limit has been increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, from DSP to ASP from Rs 30 to Rs 35 lakh and for IPS it is increased fromRs 40 lakh to Rs 45 lakh.