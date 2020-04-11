Telangana DGP thanks Megastar Chiranjeevi for his gratitude

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter today, to thank the police officials in both the Telugu states. Chiranjeevi posted a video message to the police officials, thanking them for their efforts and hard work in making sure the lockdown is successful. Chiranjeevi responded as a citizen and also as a son of police officer. The video is currently trending viral on social media and the police boss of Telangana responded to Chiranjeevi.

You have not only inspired us, the entire force, but also awakened a wide audience, who gets inspired by you. "Being a member from Police Family'' - it means a lot, would help us greatly, in this battle against #Covid19. Your words can surely let everyone stick to #LockDown. https://t.co/ovgj4HvdYT — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) April 10, 2020

DGP of Telangana police thanked Chiranjeevi for expressing his gratitude. "You have not only inspired us, the entire force but also awakened a wide audience, who gets inspired by you. "Being a member from Police Family'' - it means a lot, would help us greatly, in this battle against #Covid19. Your words can surely let everyone stick to #LockDown." he wrote.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is busy with the film Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie.