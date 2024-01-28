Live
Just In
Telangana: Dharani panel mulls possibility of survey on disputed lands
The panel on Dharani explored the possibility of a joint survey of disputed lands between Revenue and Forest in the State.
Hyderabad:
During its review meeting with officials of Forest, Revenue, Agriculture and Tribal Welfare, the committee led by M Kodanda Reddy on resolving Dharani related issues discussed broadly the conflict zones of Tribals with Revenue and Forest departments. As part of resolving issues related to lands which are notified, a joint survey was also proposed during the meeting.
The committee also sought answers from the Agriculture department regarding technicalities involved in distribution of Rythu Bandhu scheme and the identification and enumeration of the beneficiaries of the scheme. This comes in the light of the growing pressure on the current government and the promise made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. CM on Thursday promised to clear the funds by February end. This was the second such meeting with the officials, following the earlier meeting with District Collectors on January 24. During the earlier meeting the committee of four led by M Kodanda Reddy had held meetings with Collectors of Siddipet, Ranga Reddy, Nizamabad, Khammam and Warangal at Secretariat.