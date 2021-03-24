Telangana: Dharani portal winning accolades from public

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the Dharani portal would ultimately bring in transparency in the registration process and claimed that people were happy with the online facility.

The minister was replying on the demands on revenue in the Assembly on Tuesday. The minister said that the Telangana registration wing is one among the revenue earning departments after commercial taxes and excise.

"With only 1,300 staff, this is the third biggest revenue earning stream. We are pioneering in use of information technology. Aadhaar linking has been done and servers also linked with municipal and revenue departments with which the fake registrations were stopped.

Accepting that there were some issues with regard to Part-B registrations because of litigation," the minister said that soon the issues would be solved.

The minister said that there were 141 sub-registration offices (SROs) in the State and 15.34 lakh transactions were done, which generated a revenue of Rs 6,620 crore during the previous eyar. He gave references of other States.

He said Kerala had 315 sub-registrar offices with 3,050 employees and with transactions of 8.78 lakh, it generated a revenue of Rs 3,316 crore. Andhra Pradesh has 295 SROs and 2,481 staff, and they saw 15 lakh transactions worth about Rs 6,000 crore. He complemented the employees of the department.