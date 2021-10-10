Telangana: Digital land survey yet to take off

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's dream project- Digital Survey of Agricultural Lands - is yet to take off as the government has not finalised the villages to be surveyed.

The chief minister had announced the launch of a survey on pilot basis in 27 villages, including a few in KCR's Gajwel Assembly Segment from July 11 this year.

Top officials shared with The Hans India that no steps have been taken towards the launch of the survey due to various reasons. The delay in the identification of the villages by the district authorities and the private agencies to take up the survey work are cited as the reasons.

Conducting a full-scale digital survey was not possible unless the agencies have appropriate technology and tools to take up the work. This has become a major challenge as agencies with the state- of- the- art technologies and expertise to conduct the land survey digitally were not available.

The objective of the survey is to fix boundaries with geographical coordinates and address the permanent solution to the growing land disputes in the State. Under the pilot project, the survey was to be conducted first in dispute-free villages, followed by villages with both forest and government lands with disputes. The objective is to gain field experience in surveying villages with and without land disputes, based on which rules and guidelines will be finalised to conduct a full-scale digital survey across the State.

After the survey of agricultural lands, the government had planned to take up the exercise regarding urban lands. The entire exercise of digital survey is to help update all the land records and preserve them in the tamper-proof Dharani portal which came into operation last year.

Only a few districts like Nalgonda, Khammam, Siricilla and Siddipet, authorities had sent the village names to conduct the survey and most of the other districts have not responded to the finalisation of villages to the farm land survey. "The identification of four villages in KCR's Gajwel segment was also pending," said an official. Without identifying the villages, the schedule cannot be finalised for the survey.