Live
- CBI arrests four, including CCL manager, in Hazaribagh coal corruption case
- Anupam Kher on Tanvi The Great: 'I wanted to tell an inspirational story'
- Search extended for 17 missing victims of Indonesia's Bali Strait shipwreck
- Bihar govt launches spatial mutation portal under integrated land record management system
- Israel strikes Syrian forces in Sweida, citing protection of Druze community
- Govt requests parents to update children’s Aadhaar biometrics between age 5-7, free of cost
- Rahul Gandhi Attacks Jaishankar Over Xi Jinping Meeting, Calls Foreign Policy A "Circus"
- Pregnant Woman Dies After Two-Hour Ordeal At Flooded Bridge In Madhya Pradesh
- Elon Musk Unveils Custom AI Companions for Grok, Featuring Goth Anime Girl ‘Ani’ and Red Panda ‘Rudy’
- ‘Widening Ghaggar under consideration’: Punjab minister informs Assembly
Telangana Distributes 5.61 Lakh New Ration Cards to Expand Food Security
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launches the distribution of 5.61 lakh new ration cards, increasing total coverage to 3.1 crore families. The government aims to ensure transparency, food security, and better access to essential supplies.
The Telangana government has officially started distributing 5.61 lakh new ration cards. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the initiative during a public meeting held in Tungaturthi, Suryapet district, on July 14, 2025. This is part of the government’s efforts to expand the Public Distribution System (PDS) and ensure food security for more low-income families.
The Chief Minister said that 26 lakh families were recently allowed to apply for new ration cards. With this move, the total number of families holding ration cards in Telangana has grown from 2.8 crore to 3.1 crore. These cards help eligible families get subsidized rice, grains, and other essentials through fair price shops across the state.
Officials said the distribution process will be transparent and fair, and that the government wants to make sure no deserving family is left out. People who receive these new ration cards will get access to better-quality rice and more consistent support under the updated food security program. The government is also working to improve the delivery system and reduce waste.