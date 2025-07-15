Telangana Distributes 5.61 Lakh New Ration Cards to Expand Food Security

The Telangana government has officially started distributing 5.61 lakh new ration cards. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the initiative during a public meeting held in Tungaturthi, Suryapet district, on July 14, 2025. This is part of the government’s efforts to expand the Public Distribution System (PDS) and ensure food security for more low-income families.

The Chief Minister said that 26 lakh families were recently allowed to apply for new ration cards. With this move, the total number of families holding ration cards in Telangana has grown from 2.8 crore to 3.1 crore. These cards help eligible families get subsidized rice, grains, and other essentials through fair price shops across the state.

Officials said the distribution process will be transparent and fair, and that the government wants to make sure no deserving family is left out. People who receive these new ration cards will get access to better-quality rice and more consistent support under the updated food security program. The government is also working to improve the delivery system and reduce waste.