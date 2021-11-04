Telangana: Doctors at govt. hospital in Medak boycott duties

Doctors at government hospital in Medak boycotted their duties after a patient family made the staff responsible for the death of a baby girl in the mother's womb.

Going into details, a pregnant admitted to the hospital following the labour pains and the baby died in the womb during the birth. Following the incident, the family of the woman staged a protest alleging the doctors negligence has killed the baby. They also launched an attack on the nurse and security.

On the other hand, the doctors boycotted the duties and demanded action against the protestors. They also asked the government to provide protection for the doctors and staff by deploying security at the hospital.