Telangana: Don't fleece patients, Eatala Rajender warns private hospitals

Koti: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Tuesday warned private hospital managements for charging against government norms. "Orders that were issued last year for treatment will continue the same," he said.

The State Government has fixed price slabs for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals. According to the orders, the prices for beds in private hospitals are Rs 4,000 for normal bed per day, Rs 7,500 ICU bed and Rs 9,000 for ICU bed with a ventilator per day.

However, the Minister said that complaints about violation are being received. "It is learnt that the managements are treating patients only after making a large deposit. It has also come to the notice that the hospitals are not giving the bodies unless the relatives paid the hospital bill. This attitude must be changed," the Minister warned.

He ordered to hand over the bodies without bothering the attendants and do not force to pay the charges if a patient died. "It's not a time for business. It is a pandemic. Hospitals should not look for profits," he said.

The minister stated that the government has no intention to seize any private hospitals as the people need the services. But hospitals should understand the responsibility and they should not force the government to take action against them. "Strict action will be taken if such practices continue," he said.