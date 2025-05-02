Live
- Centre’s support for development of Amaravati unforgettable: Chandrababu Naidu
- Buddha's sacred relics from India arrive in Vietnam
- Delhi court issues notice to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case
- Sarah Jessica Parker will not be attending the Met Gala
- SIS Q4 net loss surges over 1,800 pc to Rs 223 crore, annual profit drops 94 pc
- Tejashwi Yadav unveils 'reservation masterplan', sparks political storm in Bihar
- Hyderabad: Free Job-Oriented Courses for Male Candidates at BIRED
- Former India cricketer Sreesanth suspended by KCA for three years
- 'Fake doctor' posing as US cardiologist N John Camm presented in Chhattisgarh court
- Mayawati has become 'unofficial spokesperson of BJP': Udit Raj
Telangana DOST 2025-26 Admissions: Key Dates and Details
Highlights
The Telangana Higher Education Council has released the Degree Online Admissions (DOST) 2025-26 notification, helping students join degree colleges across the state.
The Degree Online Admissions (DOST) 2025-26 notification has been released for students in Telangana. This will help students get admission into degree colleges across the state.
Important Dates:
First phase applications: From May 3 to May 21.
Web options (choose your preferred colleges/courses): May 10 to May 22.
First phase seat allotment: May 29.
Classes start: June 30.
In Telangana, there are 1,057 degree colleges. However, only 987 colleges will be part of the DOST process. The rest of the 70 colleges will not participate.
There are 4,67,456 seats available for students.
This year, a new bucket system will be used for admissions, and reservations will be made according to government rules.
Next Story