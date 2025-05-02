Telangana DOST 2025-26 Admissions: Key Dates and Details

The Degree Online Admissions (DOST) 2025-26 notification has been released for students in Telangana. This will help students get admission into degree colleges across the state.

Important Dates:

First phase applications: From May 3 to May 21.

Web options (choose your preferred colleges/courses): May 10 to May 22.

First phase seat allotment: May 29.

Classes start: June 30.

In Telangana, there are 1,057 degree colleges. However, only 987 colleges will be part of the DOST process. The rest of the 70 colleges will not participate.

There are 4,67,456 seats available for students.

This year, a new bucket system will be used for admissions, and reservations will be made according to government rules.