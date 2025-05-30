Live
Telangana DOST 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Released: 60,436 Students Get Seats
Telangana DOST 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Released: 60,436 Students Get Seats
Telangana Higher Education Council announced the first phase of DOST 2025 seat allotment.
The Telangana Higher Education Council announced the first phase seat allotment for DOST 2025. Out of 89,572 registered students, 60,436 were allotted seats, with 38,041 girls and 22,395 boys.
Commerce is the most popular course, followed by Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, and Arts. Most students (58,575) opted for English medium.
Topper Vasant Kumar scored 99.60% and secured Commerce at Nizam College. Other toppers joined Life Sciences and Women’s University.
Students must self-report and pay the fee by June 6, or risk losing their seat. The second phase begins May 30.
Telangana has 805 degree colleges with 3.7 lakh seats, but only 60,436 seats were allotted in phase one. Seat distribution varies across government, private, autonomous, and aided colleges.