Telangana DSC Results to be Announced Today by CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited Telangana DSC (District Selection Committee) results are set to be released today at 11 AM by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat. The DSC notification was issued on March 1 of this year to fill 11,062 teacher posts across the state.

The DSC exams were conducted from July 18 to August 5, with a total of 2.45 lakh candidates appearing for the exams. The Telangana government has swiftly worked to announce the results just 56 days after the completion of the exams, bringing relief to the aspirants awaiting their results.

The announcement marks a significant moment for thousands of hopeful candidates, with the results determining their future in the teaching profession in Telangana.