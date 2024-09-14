Telangana Dy. CM Bhatti Vikramarka visit Karimnagar today to Launch development programs

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu is set to visit Karimnagar district today, where he will lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects.

Accompanied by Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, as well as MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna and MLA Vijayaramana Rao, the Vice Chief Minister aims to address key infrastructural advancements in the region.

Recently, a review meeting was held at the SPDCL office in Hyderabad, where Bhatti discussed the potential for green energy production.

He instructed officials to identify select villages to serve as pilot projects, wherein electricity generated from solar power will be connected to the power grid, funded by the state government.