- Ganesh Puja festivity grips Talcher
- Really blown away by how Indian bowlers’ take their things professionally, says Morne Morkel
- First round of Gaza anti-polio campaign ends, 560,000 children vaccinated: UN
- Australian warship joins operation to enforce UNSC sanctions against North Korea
- Police review security ahead of PM’s visit to Odisha
- Bank of Korea likely to cut key rate in November
- Iranian President says promoting unity, solidarity main focus of Iraq visit
- Dive deeper into research: Sudhanshu
- Telugu Pilgrims Stranded During Kedarnath Yatra Rescued and Safe
- Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: HM Shah
Telangana Dy. CM Bhatti Vikramarka visit Karimnagar today to Launch development programs
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu is set to visit Karimnagar district today, where he will lay the foundation stones for...
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu is set to visit Karimnagar district today, where he will lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects.
Accompanied by Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, as well as MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna and MLA Vijayaramana Rao, the Vice Chief Minister aims to address key infrastructural advancements in the region.
Recently, a review meeting was held at the SPDCL office in Hyderabad, where Bhatti discussed the potential for green energy production.
He instructed officials to identify select villages to serve as pilot projects, wherein electricity generated from solar power will be connected to the power grid, funded by the state government.
