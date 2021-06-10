Telangana: Eamcet And Other Entrance Exams In The State Are Postponed

Telangana: Eamcet and other joint entrance exams in the state are postponed. Students will now focus on Eamcet due to the cancellation of Intermediate second-year exams. The Board of Higher Education hopes to give students at least 6 weeks to prepare for the exam. Accordingly, it was decided to postpone the Eamcet which was to be held from 5th to 9th of next month (Agriculture on 5th, 6th, Engineering on 7th, 8th, 9th). The revised schedule is likely to be issued soon. A senior official of the Board of Higher Education said the final decision would be announced after discussions happen with the government. Exam dates will be decided by TCS Slots, an online test management company.

On the other hand, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has not yet conducted its April and May sessions. The National Testing Agency (NTA) postponed them because of the corona. JEE has also postponed the advanced examination that was to be held on July 3. The date of this test has not yet been announced. TCS administers will announce the dates considering the vacant slots. In this context, the dates of the respective examinations with the State Eamcet and other sets have to be decided based on TCS vacant slots avoiding clashes.

Well, the Board of Higher Education plans to complete all of the sets by the end of August. However, it is working with the service provider to complete the Eamcet within the first week of July to July 25, depending on the availability of slots. With this, the admission process for engineering courses will start after August 15 and classes are planned to start from September 1.

The Board of Higher Education has decided to postpone the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGESET) which was to be held from July 19 to 22 and the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ESET) to be held on July 1. For admission to MBA and MCA courses, the ISET exams scheduled for August 19 and 20, the LAWSET exam scheduled for August 23 and the EDSET exam scheduled for August 24 and 25 have also been postponed. On the other hand, final year examinations of various degree courses are also to be conducted. Once they are completed, it is possible to finalize the dates of the LAWSET, EDSET and ISET entrance exams.