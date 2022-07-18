  • Menu
Telangana: EC observer visits Assembly

Hyderabad: Krishna Kumar Dwivedi, the Election Commission of India's observer for the State for the Presidential election scheduled on Monday visited the State Assembly buildings.

He interacted with Dr V Narasimha Charyulu, secretary, Telangana Legislature, and Upnder Reddy, joint secretary, and presiding officer (Assistant Returning officer), and V N Prasanna Kumari, Assistant Returning officer and Deputy Secretary.

Dwivedi was taken around the Assembly buildings by Dr. Charylu. He also visited the polling station and store room located on the first floor of the Assembly buildings to see the arrangements are in place and in conformity with the EC guidelines.

