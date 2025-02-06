Telangana EdCET 2025 Schedule Released—Important Dates Announced

The Telangana EdCET 2025 schedule has been officially released. The notification will be issued on March 10, and online applications will be accepted starting March 12. The Telangana Council of Higher Education has confirmed that the entrance exam will be conducted on June 1, 2025.

This entrance exam is conducted for admissions into B.Ed courses for the 2025-26 academic year. Kakatiya University has been entrusted with the responsibility of organizing the exam this year.

Key Dates for Telangana EdCET 2025:

Notification Release: March 10, 2025

Online Applications Start: March 12, 2025

Last Date for Applications: May 13, 2025

Exam Date: June 1, 2025. The Telangana

Morning Session: 10 AM – 12 PM

Afternoon Session: 2 PM – 4 PM

TG PECET 2025 Schedule Also Announced

Along with EdCET, the TG PECET 2025 schedule has also been released. The notification for PECET will be issued on March 12, and the online application process will begin on March 15. The last date to submit applications is May 24, and the entrance exams will be held from June 11 to June 14.

Stay updated for further details and official announcements from the Telangana Council of Higher Education.