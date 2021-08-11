Telangana: Election Commission warns against false declarations

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission on Tuesday issued a warning stating that any person making false declaration of personal details during inclusion or exclusion of any entry in or from an electoral roll will be penalized under section 31 of Representation of Peoples (RP) Act, 1950.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) informed all the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of 15 Assembly Constituencies (AC) of Hyderabad district.

The officer said in the letter that most of them are DSEc across assembly constituencies which are other migrations cases, these cases pertain to those electors who are already enrolled in one AC and are tiring enrol again in another AC, which might be with a malafide intention, which is a complete violation of section 31 of RP Act, 1950 and the person is liable for penal action, punishable with imprisonment up to one year or fine or both.

Further, the CEO instructed the EROs that any citizen applying and who is trying to get enrolled as election candidate in AC fails to provide full information with any wrong intent or tries to obtain multiple EPIC cards from different constituencies without indication he/she already enrolled previously, which results in demographically similar entries of electors in electoral roll and effects purity of the electoral roll may strictly be penalized under the section of the RP Act, 1950.