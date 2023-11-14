Telangana: Election TV ads issue turns murkier

Hyderabad: Telecast of political advertisements on TV during the election season was turning into a murky in Telangana. Although the Election commission (EC) banned some controversial TV ads, the visual advertisements are being telecasted on YouTube channels. The election commission has banned five Tv advertisements based on the fresh complaints from the political parties. The TV advertisements with the title of 2 BHK, Donga chetikiTalam, Farmer, NeetiBirakaya and PenukuPetthanam. The Chief Electoral Officer has asked all the TV channels to air all the above mentioned video advertisements with immediate effect.

While Congress alleged that the EC was deliberately stopping the party’s advertisements at the request of BRS. The Congress leaders contended that the EC’s decision was a result of pressure from the BRS and BJP, who fear defeat. The EC prohibited the ads without providing any prior notice. As a mark of protest, leaders said that the party has continuously been posting all the ‘banned’ ads on X.

The EC took serious note of the TV ads which have been released by the political parties with some ‘objectionable’ content. The BRS, Congress and BJP lodged complaints against each other before the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj.

The election authorities said that some more advertisements were prohibited from being telecast and reviewing the TV ads to ensure no derogatory substance is telecasted.