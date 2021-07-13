Telangana: Ex-mayor of Nizamabad Dharmapuri Sanjay to join Congress

Former mayor of Nizamabad city, Dharmapuri Sanjay on Tuesday said that he will soon join Congress party to strengthen Revanth Reddy as TPCC chief. "I have been in the ruling party TRS for the sake of my father D Srinivas," he said, adding that TRS is not a political party when compared to Congress.



He also said that he does not care about in which party his is staying. Dharmapuri Sanjay's remarks comes after his meeting with the TPCC president Revanth Reddy.



On the other hand, former MLA of Jadcherla Erra Sekhar resigned to BJP and announced his decision of joining Congress party. "There are a lot of reasons to leave the party which would be announced soon," he said. Another BJP leader Gandra Satyanarayana Rao is also leaving the party. He said that he had worked with Revanth Reddy in TDP and will soon join Congress to support Revanth.