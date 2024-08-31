Live
- Udupi’s historic taluk office building faces demolition
- From Sept 1, power will be disconnected if bills are not paid
- AAP, BJP claim councillors from other side ready to defect
- 'Constitutional crisis': BJP MLAs meet Prez
- Spot counselling for BTech AE, FT courses at PJTSAU
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Partners with Union Bank of India to Offer Comprehensive Vehicle Financing Options
- Nibav launches Advanced Series 4 Home Lifts for Homeowners of Vizag, Aims to Elevate Luxury and Convenience in Homes
- HC directs HYDRA, revenue officials to issue notice to MLA Palla’s institutions before demolition
- RSP advises CM against community-linked initiatives in govt schools
- No bulldozer raj in TG, please: KTR to Kharge
Telangana: Excise dept. officials Conduct Raids at Pubs in Hyderabad and Rangareddy
The officials from the Excise and Narcotics Bureau (TG NAB) conducted surprise raids on 25 pubs in Hyderabad and Rangareddy district late Friday night. The operation took place between 11 PM and 1 AM, targeting various nightlife establishments to ensure compliance with drug laws.
Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Anil Kumar Reddy, a total of 107 drug detection tests were administered to patrons within the pubs. Out of these, six individuals tested positive for illicit substances. The positive results were tallied from multiple venues: two each from G40 and Whiskey Samba Pubs, along with one each from Zora Pub and Clubrogue.
Authorities have taken action against those who tested positive, arresting the individuals involved. Excise Enforcement Director Kamala Hasan Reddy, along with Joint Commissioner Qureshi and other officials, played key roles in the operation, highlighting the ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe nightlife environment in the region.