Telangana: Excise dept. officials Conduct Raids at Pubs in Hyderabad and Rangareddy

The officials from the Excise and Narcotics Bureau (TG NAB) conducted surprise raids on 25 pubs in Hyderabad and Rangareddy district late Friday night. The operation took place between 11 PM and 1 AM, targeting various nightlife establishments to ensure compliance with drug laws.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Anil Kumar Reddy, a total of 107 drug detection tests were administered to patrons within the pubs. Out of these, six individuals tested positive for illicit substances. The positive results were tallied from multiple venues: two each from G40 and Whiskey Samba Pubs, along with one each from Zora Pub and Clubrogue.

Authorities have taken action against those who tested positive, arresting the individuals involved. Excise Enforcement Director Kamala Hasan Reddy, along with Joint Commissioner Qureshi and other officials, played key roles in the operation, highlighting the ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe nightlife environment in the region.