Telangana farmers urged to unite, take up issues

Nalgonda: All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national general secretary Hannan Molla has given a call to all people and organisations to unite and rest the anti-farmer policies of governments. Addressing the second conference of Telangana Rythu Sangam held at Mallu Swarajyam, Mali Purushottam Reddy and Gorla Indra Reddy premises in Nalgonda, he said the Telangana movement was a major movement in South India. He suggested to the AIKS leaders to complete the membership drive and organise gram sabhas in villages every year. Every farmer should be roped in to join the association and all should see that the farmers associations exist in every village. He wishes that 10 per cent of the state farmers would be included in Sangam.

Molla informed that in the state of Kerala, 57 lakh memberships have been registered in a single week. He said village committees should be registered immediately after completion of membership in villages every year. They should hold general body meetings and discuss farmers' pressing issues. He pointed out that unity would not come with only slogans, but by working together and taking up issues. Farmer leaders are advised to have an action plan and work with sincerity. All must unite to drive away the corporate and communal government at the Centre, he urged. All farmer leaders should join hands and mount pressure on their governments to implement M S Swaminathan Committee recommendations in the interest of farmers.

AIKS leaders Sarampally Malla Reddy, former MLAs Julakanti Ranga Reddy , Nandyala Narasimha Reddy, Sriram Naik, P Sudharshan Kamdala Prameela, Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy, Paladugu Nagarjuna, Prabhavathi, Hasham, Nari Illaiah, Mallu Nagarjuna Reddy, B Srisailam and others participated.