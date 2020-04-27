Telangana: Fix `7,000 MSP for turmeric, MLC Jeevan Reddy demands

Jagtial: It is the minimum responsibility of the government to give minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers for their food grains, said Congress senior leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy.

Speaking at a press meet at his house in Jagtial on Sunday, MLC Jeevan Reddy alleged that the officials are cheating the farmers under the pretext of dust, husk and moisture and demanded the food grains purchased from the farmers must be handed over to the Food Security of India. He pointed out that the rice millers are not purchasing grains despite the government's orders to purchase the grains even with 16% moisture content. Stating that the officials were unable to control the rice mill owners, he demanded the government must purchase all food grains without any deduction and cutting.

He suggested the rice millers to request the government if they want any concession but should not cheat the farmers.

The MLC warned that it will be implied that the government also joined hands with the rice millers, if it doesn't take any action against them. He demanded the government to fix MSP of Rs 7,000 for turmeric and purchase turmeric through Markfed as early as possible.

TPCC Executive Member Banda Shankar and Jagtial former Municipal Chairman Giri Nagabhushanam were present at the press meet.