Telangana Forest department warns against sale of synthetic manjha

Hyderabad: The State Forest department has decided to strictly implement the ban on nylon/synthetic thread and glass-coated 'manjha' for kite-flying. It has set up 24x7 helpline to report violations of the ban. Such cases may be reported on 1800-425-5364 or 040-2323-1440.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) and Chief Wildlife Warden R Sobha on Monday discussed with non-governmental organisations the implementation of ban on glass coated nylon 'manjha', which poses a serious threat to safety of animals, humans and environment alike. Over the years, it has injured innumerable birds, animals and humans causing and/or slow painful deaths.

"Many humans, including young children, have also suffered impairment or lost their lives because of such manjha. The synthetic manjha remains in the environment for a long time as a toxic pollutant on treetops, electric wires, rooftops long after the festival, causing injuries and even deaths. Improperly discarded manjha is known to cut fingers, hands, throats of kite flyers, motorcyclists with equal ease. The invasion of nylon and glass-coated manjha has resulted in the loss of livelihoods of innumerable local traditional cotton manjha craftsmen," the department said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2017 imposed a total ban on 'manjha' or thread for kite-flying, which is made of nylon and any synthetic material and/or is coated with synthetic substance and is non-biodegradable. It prohibited manufacture, sale, store, purchase and use of synthetic manjha /nylon thread and all other similar synthetic thread use for kite-flying.

The State government in the same year imposed a complete ban on procurement, stocking, sale and use of nylon- thread commonly called 'Chinese Dor' or other synthetic (non-biodegradable) thread, coated with glass or other harmful substances, used for kite-flying.

As per Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 any person found violating the orders or directions under the Act is liable to be punished with imprisonment up to five years or with a fine up to Rs.1 lakh or with both.

Causing injury to wild animals and birds or death with synthetic 'manjha' amounts to hunting under Section 9 which is punishable under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 under Section - 51 with imprisonment of three to seven years and fine not less than Rs10,000. Causing injury or death to domestic animals also attracts provision of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

Play safe, see them soar

♦ Fly your kite in an open area, far away from overhead power lines and electricity facilities such as Transformers, electrical sub stations.

♦ Flying kites near power lines and electrical facilities is dangerous and can disrupt electric service if kites get tangled in power lines.

♦ Only use cotton, linen or nylon string. Never use metallic thread or metal-reinforced string, metal coated thread (Manja) is a good conductor of electricity and may cause electric shock when it touches/comes close to an electric line.

♦ Fly kites only in dry weather. Wet string is a stronger conductor of electricity.

♦ If a kite gets caught in electrical lines or falls into a substation, leave it there. Do not touch any part of the kite or string and keep everyone away.

♦ Avoid kite flying from Balconies / Roofs / walls, it is unsafe and can lead to accidents.

♦ Be vigilant on your kids and children while flying kites in your premises. Don't allow the children to touch a snapped and broken conductor.