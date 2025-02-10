Live
Telangana Forest Development Corporation to Host Bird Walks in Vikarabad and Gajwel Forests
The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC), under its ‘Deccan Woods & Trails’ initiative, is set to conduct Bird Walks in Vikarabad and Gajwel forests on February 23
HYDERABAD: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC), under its ‘Deccan Woods & Trails’ initiative, is set to conduct Bird Walks in Vikarabad and Gajwel forests on February 23 and March 2, respectively. Interested participants can contact 9493549399 or 9346364583 for details regarding charges, resources, and other information.
Earlier, the corporation successfully organized a two-day Bird Walk at the Botanical Garden in Hyderabad on February 8 and 9, 2025. The event witnessed the participation of 55 bird watchers and enthusiasts from different parts of the city.
The participants were divided into two groups—one exploring the ‘Vriksha Parichaya Kshetram,’ spread over 94 acres, while the other ventured into the ‘Virtual Wildlife Safari Park Conservation Zone.’ The walks were led by bird experts Aparanjani, Manoj, Thomson, and Abdul Raheem, who guided attendees in identifying various bird species, explaining their scientific and common names, behaviors, and habitats.
To aid in bird identification, participants were provided with a ‘Birds Pocket Guide’ developed by TGFDC. The experts also demonstrated techniques for bird observation, including identifying birds through their distinct calls and movements.
With the upcoming Bird Walks in Vikarabad and Gajwel, TGFDC continues its efforts to promote ecological awareness and bird conservation among nature enthusiasts.