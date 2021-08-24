Telangana: Foundation for TRS office in Delhi to take place on September 2

The TRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao said that the foundation stone will be laid on September 2 for the construction of the party office at the site allotted to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the national capital Delhi. The party state committee meeting was held on Tuesday at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad and discussed on reconstruction of committees from village level to state level.



CM KCR‌ directed the party cadre in the implementation of Dalit Bandhu which was ambitiously brought on this occasion. Information that the CM KCR has decided to hold the TRS Plenary in the first week of November. It is learned that the CM had instructed the KCR ‌ party representatives at the meeting to refute the false criticism of the opposition.



The details were revealed at the KTR‌ media conference after the meeting which lasted for a few hours. KTR said the party was focused on organisational structure. 'The inauguration of party offices in districts that will strengthen the party from the field level to the state level is likely to take place in October.



He said that CM KCR directed to conduct TRS Plenary in the first week of November. KTR further said that membership must be completed by the end of this month followed by village committees by first week of September, zonal committees in the second week of September and the district committees in the third week of September.

