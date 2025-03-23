Telangana gears up to host Miss World 2025

Telangana is set to host the prestigious 72nd Miss World 2025 pageant, which will take place from 7th to 31st May. The global event will see contestants from 140 countries competing for the coveted title, making it a landmark occasion for India.

The state government is making all necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the pageant, which will showcase Telangana’s cultural heritage, traditions, and modern development on an international platform. Hyderabad, the host city, will serve as the backdrop for this grand spectacle, attracting global attention and tourism.

With contestants, organisers, and audiences arriving from across the world, the event is expected to boost Telangana’s global reputation, particularly in the fields of hospitality, tourism, and infrastructure. The government has emphasised that this will be an opportunity to highlight Telangana’s rich artistic traditions and contemporary advancements to a global audience.

The Miss World pageant is among the most celebrated international beauty contests, and Telangana’s selection as the host is seen as a testament to its growing prominence on the world stage. The event is expected to feature a variety of cultural programmes and activities, further elevating Hyderabad’s position as a hub for global events.