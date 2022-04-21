Telangana gets ready for first census

Hyderabad: The first enumeration of the census in Telangana is set to begin soon. The government is getting ready for the enumeration of Census 2021 which has been delayed for two years since 2019 due to the corona pandemic. In all probability, the enumeration will begin in June this year.

Training for the enumerators and supporting staff was already completed in many districts and the district administration is well prepared to launch the giant exercise of collecting population data anytime. "The government is closely monitoring the threat of the fourth wave of the corona pandemic. The situation is under control and the reports say another wave of the pandemic is remote and all preparations are made to launch the enumeration of census once Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gives his final nod," a senior official of the state government told The Hans India.

The total number of covered houses in each block will be decided by local revenue officials. The use of laptops and other gadgets is under active consideration to achieve the goal of 100 per cent digital enumeration. Required logistics support will be provided at village level, including hiring technical staff to undertake the survey in a quick and accurate manner. Officials said that the proforma of the enumeration is yet to be finalised.

The inclusion of some new columns to ascertain social and economic status in the enumeration sheet will be decided only after the final round of meeting between the state and Union government which is expected to take place soon. Authorities are predicting the total population of the Telangana State would be more than 4 crores as against 3.5 crore as per the 2011 census. The density of the population would also increase more than 312 per km. Currently, the sex ratio in the state is 988 per 1000 males and this may also increase in the new census.

