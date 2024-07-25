Telangana got a raw deal in budget says CPI

Warangal : Resenting BJP-led Central government’s bias towards Telangana in allocating funds in the Union Budget 2024-25, the CPI cadre led by that party’s State Secretariat Member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao staged a protest at Kaloji Centre in Hanumakonda on Wednesday.

The cadre also burnt the effigy of the Central Government. Speaking at the protest, Rao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always undermined the interests of Telangana.



“Although the Centre is bound to fulfil the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, it showed empty hands to the State for the last 10 years. Both the Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay failed to exert pressure on the Centre for a rail coach factory in Kazipet and steel plant at Bayyaram,” Rao said.



The Centre gave utmost importance for the development of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget. BJP which failed to get the full mandate of the people in the recent Lok Sabha elections is focused on protecting its power.



Hence, the other States including Telangana got a raw deal in the budget, Rao said. He said that the people are unhappy with the BJP and will teach that party a fitting lesson.



