Telangana got new Independence with return of Congress rule, says Uttam

Hyderabad: People feel that Telangana has got a new independence as the Congress government has shown within a month that how public governance should be in the State, said Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday to mark the occasion of Congress government completing one month in its office in Telangana, the Minister said that people were expressing happiness at the end of a dictator rule and beginning of the public governance in Telangana.

He said during the one month tenure of Congress government, the elected representatives and officials were available to the people and the State government had worked as per the aspirations of the people.

"I have done many reviews in the Irrigation and Civil Supplies departments and disclosed facts to the people that how the previous BRS government had misused the public money. In addition to this, I personally visited the Medigadda barrage where some of the pillars sank and asked the Chief Minister to order a judicial inquiry into irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) scheme,".

"I, along with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, went to Delhi to meet and appeal to the Union Water Resources Ministry to grant national status for the Palamuru Rangareddy project. All kinds of measures have been taken to provide irrigation water to the farmers in the state," he added. The Minister also informed that the Civil Supplies Department has accumulated debts of over Rs 58,000 Crores due to the misgovernance of the previous BRS regime. Further, the rice being supplied to the poor by the previous BRS regime was of inferior quality and not edible. Despite spending Rs 39 per kg, more than 70% of rice is not being directly consumed and diverted for other purposes for as low as Rs 5 per kg. We are taking measures to make it fully useful to people," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy promised continued transparent and accountable governance in the Irrigation and Civil Supplies department, affirming the government's dedication to working in the best interests of the people of Telangana.