Telangana Government Aims to Empower One Crore Women as Crorepatis: Minister Vakkati Srihari

Gadwal: With the ambitious goal of transforming one crore women into crorepatis (millionaires), the Telangana State Government is taking concrete steps toward women’s empowerment, said Vakkati Srihari, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Sports, and Youth Services.

Speaking at a public event organized at a function hall near Alampur Crossroads on Thursday, the minister participated in the “Indira Mahila Shakti” and Ration Card Distribution program alongside District Collector B.Y. Santosh and Alampur MLA Vijay. The event commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp.

In his address, Minister Srihari emphasized the government’s consistent commitment to women's welfare since the formation of the people's government in Telangana. “Every welfare scheme is being implemented in the name of women, ensuring they are placed at the forefront of development,” he said.

Highlighting several achievements, the Minister noted:

Kalyana Lakshmi cheques, which were previously distributed annually, are now issued every three months.

Interest-free loans worth ₹3.15 crore have been provided to 2,600 women’s self-help groups.

The government is constructing 3,500 Indiramma houses in the Alampur constituency at a cost of ₹175 crore, transcending party lines and ensuring corruption-free implementation.

200 units of free electricity per month are being provided for domestic use.

Women are being empowered as entrepreneurs, becoming owners of petrol pumps and 1,000 buses, each earning ₹59,000 monthly income.

Young India Integrated Schools are being built to prioritize education for future generations.

Eligible citizens are being issued new ration cards, and the government is uniquely implementing the fine rice scheme in the country.

Minister Srihari urged more women to join self-help groups and take advantage of the government’s developmental schemes to enhance their economic status. He stressed that in just 18 months, the government has fulfilled six guarantees, one after another.

The minister also stated that community halls are being established for various communities in the constituency, with a focus on the welfare of the poor, underprivileged, and backward sections of society.

District Collector B.Y. Santosh echoed the Minister's sentiments, stating that the state government is taking strong steps toward women's economic empowerment through successful schemes like interest-free loans, employment generation programs, uniform stitching contracts, and paddy procurement centers.

He noted that the government is investing ₹3 crore in solar power plants, petrol bunks, and bus ownership initiatives to generate steady income for women. He also announced:

Approval of 3 new ration cards for Alampur constituency.

19,000 new names added to the ration card database.

Urged beneficiaries to use the free fine rice responsibly and emphasized that schemes like Indiramma Housing, Rythu Bharosa, and free bus travel have been made accessible to all.

The Collector encouraged women to make full use of these opportunities to advance their economic status.

At the event:

Cheques worth ₹30.58 crore under bank linkage loans were distributed to 2,041 women’s groups.

Interest-free loan cheques of ₹3.15 crore were issued to 2,600 women’s groups.

Insurance cheques totaling ₹13.89 lakh were handed over to the families of 23 deceased women SHG members.

Orders for new ration cards were presented to the eligible beneficiaries.

Additionally, as part of the National Animal Disease Control Program, vaccines for Blue Tongue disease were administered to sheep.

The event saw the participation of:

Alampur MLA Vijayudu

Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao

RDO Alivelu

Library Corporation Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu

Alampur Market Yard Chairman Dodappa

District Federation Chairperson Prabhavati

Officials from various departments

Numerous women SHG members, local representatives, and citizens.

The event marked a significant push in Telangana’s women-centric welfare agenda, spotlighting financial support, housing, education, healthcare, and employment generation. The government's inclusive and transparent approach is aimed at long-term upliftment and empowerment of women across social and economic spheres in the state.