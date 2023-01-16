Telangana government approves transfers and promotions of teachers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday gave a nod for transfers and promotion of the teachers working in the government and local body schools.



Announcing the government's decision after holding a meeting with teachers' unions along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao and School Education department officials here, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has extended Sankranti wishes and good news to teachers who were looking for transfers and promotions.

A schedule for teachers' transfers and promotions would be released in two-three days.

Initially, the HMs would be transferred followed by promotions to teachers to the tune of 9,266 posts, she said, adding that transfer of teachers working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and Model Schools would also be taken up.

The entire process would be done in a transparent manner through the web-based counselling system as was done in the past, she said and appealed to the teachers' unions to cooperate in the smooth conduct of the transfers and promotions.

Though the transfers and promotions were being taken up, she added that it would be effective from April 23 so that the academics of students, particularly those appearing for the SSC Public Examinations, do not get disturbed. The teachers' unions expressed happiness over the government's decision.