Telangana Government Boosts BC Welfare with ₹11,405 Crore Allocation

Moving towards social equity, the Telangana government has earmarked ₹11,405 crore for Backward Classes (BC) welfare in the state budget for 2025-26. This decision, announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during the Assembly session on Wednesday, stems from insights gained through the recently conducted Comprehensive Social, Economic, Education, Employment, Political & Caste Survey (SEEEPC).

Stressing on the transformative impact of this unprecedented survey, Vikramarka highlighted that it provides a scientific and transparent database, offering a holistic understanding of social structures in Telangana. “For decades, there has been a strong demand for caste-based enumeration to ensure fair representation and resource distribution. With 96% coverage across 1.12 crore families, this survey is one of the most extensive and precise socio-economic studies ever conducted in the state,” he stated.

The survey meticulously documented main indicators such as caste demographics, land ownership, education levels, employment patterns, political representation, and accessibility to welfare schemes. With this wealth of data, the government aims to ensure that welfare schemes reach the rightful beneficiaries while also enabling evidence-based policymaking. One significant outcome of the survey is its role in facilitating reservations for BCs in proportion to their population in the upcoming Panchayat elections, strengthening their political participation.

Beyond electoral representation, the data will serve as a foundation for shaping inclusive welfare programmes, enhancing reservation policies, and designing comprehensive economic development initiatives. The state’s commitment to BC welfare extends across various departments, with substantial investments being channelled into key sectors.

For instance, the Animal Husbandry Department is making significant investments in fisheries development, while the Industries Department is supporting handloom workers through large-scale saree distribution initiatives. Additionally, flagship agricultural schemes such as Rythu Bandhu (Farmers’ Investment Support) and Loan Waivers under the Agriculture Department are ensuring financial security for BC farmers.

Through this structured and data-driven approach, the Telangana government aims to bridge long-standing socio-economic disparities and foster sustainable development for marginalised communities.