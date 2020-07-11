Telangana government constitutes joint teams to inspect supply of oxygen cylinders

Hyderabad: In view of certain complaints being received regarding black marketing of oxygen cylinders leading to possible shortage in supply to hospitals, the State Government on Friday constituted Joint Teams to inspect hospitals and dealers to assess whether sale and utilization of oxygen cylinders.



The teams consisting of Drug Control Administration, Task Force of Hyderabad city police, Director of Public Health and Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives will initiate prosecution in case any violation of rules is noticed.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed the supply of oxygen to the hospitals in the State with top officials here.

The government also decided to advise all the hospitals which are treating Covid-19 patients to migrate to cryogenic liquid oxygen tanks/vessels in order to avoid any likelihood of bottlenecks due to usage of cylinders.

It was reiterated that traders who are holding the stock of oxygen cylinders shall possess license from PESO, failing which they will also be prosecuted under Explosives Act. In this regard, the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad informed that, Commissioner's Task Force had already commenced action and two cases had already been booked under various laws such as Drugs & Cosmetics Act 1940, IPC, Disaster Management Act and Indian Explosives Act 1984.