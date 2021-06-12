Telangana: Government Decided To Provide Orphans With Smart Phones That Are Preloaded With Emergency Numbers

Another critical decision has been made by the Telangana government.The state government has decided to give smartphones to children who have lost their parents and turned into orphans after being infected with Covid-19.

The Department of Women and Child Welfare has taken steps to provide smartphones to orphaned children so that the authorities know their problems and address them in terms of the safety of orphaned children. The phone numbers, helplines, and emergency numbers of various officers, including the district child care officer, have been added to the contact list, according to Hyderabad district welfare officer AkkeshwaraRao.

Orphaned children can contact authorities for assistance after obtaining these phones.In the Hyderabad district alone, 85 children were orphaned after their parents died due to Covid-19. In addition, there are children where they lost one of their parents due to this novel disease.

A total of 138 orphans were identified. It was agreed, in collaboration with a charity, to provide ration packs to all of these children on a monthly basis. The children were moved to child homes. Furthermore, the administration has planned to send them all to residential schools.