Telangana government fixes mutation charges in ULBs

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Wednesday finalised charges for mutation of properties.

The government has fixed 0.1 per cent of the registration value or Rs 1,000 in municipalities and 0.1 per cent of registration value or Rs 3,000 whichever is higher in municipal corporations.

The State government had introduced the concept of "Auto Mutation", whereby whenever there is a transaction in respect of any immovable property, the mutation of such property in municipal records will take place automatically and through online mode in Dharani portal coinciding with the process of registration done by the sub-registrar concerned.

The Director of Municipal Administration has reported that, there was no procedure prescribed in fixation of mutations rates in the Urban Local Bodies.

Presently, the practice is, the ULBs fix the mutation rates as per the council resolution. As such, the rates of mutation are fixed differently in different ULBs ranging from Rs. 100 per transaction to 1.5 per cent on registration value and are without any uniformity.

Government on Wednesday passed orders that bring uniformity.

Mutation fee would be collected in all Urban Local Bodies including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, at the time of Registration of immovable properties by way of sale and gift etc.