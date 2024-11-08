  • Menu
Telangana Government Forms Cabinet Sub-Committee to Address Employee Issues

Hyderabad : The Telangana government has formed a Cabinet Sub-Committee to address the long-pending issues of state employees, particularly those associated with the Joint Action Committee (JAC).

The Cabinet Sub-Committee will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. The committee will include key ministers such as M. Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, and K. Keshava Rao as its members.

The decision to form the sub-committee comes in response to ongoing protests and demands from Telangana government employees for better working conditions, salary hikes, and the fulfilment of various long-standing promises made by the state government. The JAC, representing several government employee unions, has been actively negotiating with the state for solutions to their grievances.

The newly formed sub-committee is expected to meet soon to start discussions with the employee representatives and come up with concrete solutions to address the issues.

The Telangana government has pledged to resolve the concerns of employees at the earliest, with the sub-committee working as a key platform to facilitate dialogue between the government and the employee unions.

