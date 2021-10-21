Telangana government introduced caste-based profession for development says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Karimnagar: The Telangana government was working hard to bring the former glory to the rural caste based professions, said Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. He along with Rajya Sabha members Badugula Lingaya Yadav, Banda Prakash Mudiraj, MLC Egge Mallesam, MLAs Jaipal Yadav and Nomula Bhagat attended Golla, Kuruma and fishermen's meetings held in Huzurabad.

Later, he held a press meet along with Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar at the TRS office. He said the previous governments ignored the caste based professions in the united Andhra Pradesh State.

After the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao introduced many programmes with the intention of brightening the lives of those who depended on the caste avocations, he said.

The government was distributing sheep on subsidy at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore with the idea of economic development of Golla Kurumas. Telangana was moving forward in all fields, the development which had not taken place in 74 years had taken place in the past 7 years, he informed.

All the development work done so far in Huzurabad constituency has been done under the auspices of the Telangana State government.

Although Eatala Rajender says that he has done it he should not forget that all those things were done with the help of KCR and government funds, said Srinivas Yadav. He expressed hope TRS nominee Gellu Srinivas Yadav will win the bypolls.