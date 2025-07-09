Telangana Government Invites Applications for 2025–26 Oil Palm Cultivation in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: In a significant move to boost oil palm cultivation and promote sustainable agricultural practices, the Telangana State Government's Department of Horticulture and Sericulture has officially invited applications from farmers for the 2025–26 oil palm (palm oil) cultivation program.

The initiative, which falls under the state’s drive to expand commercial and high-value crop cultivation, is aimed at encouraging eligible farmers in the Jogulamba Gadwal District to engage in oil palm farming, which offers long-term yield potential and market demand.

Application Process and Requirements

Farmers who wish to participate in the oil palm plantation scheme are required to submit the following documents in triplicate:

A valid land ownership passbook,

Aadhaar identification,

Bank account xerox copy,

Passport-sized photo.

These documents are to be submitted to the nearest Horticulture Department Office, Horticulture Officer, or TG Oilfed Area Officer in their respective mandals.

Designated Area Officers for Support

To assist farmers at the grassroots level, the department has appointed area-wise oil palm officers:

Aiza Mandal: 82977 68519

Gattu and KT Doddi Mandals: 93981 05398

[Additional Mandal]: 90306 77515

Dr. P. Mahesh, the Horticulture Officer of Aiza Mandal, who is coordinating the application process, urged farmers to seize this opportunity and avail themselves of the government’s backing for long-term agricultural profitability. He emphasized the economic benefits of oil palm cultivation and assured that technical assistance would be provided throughout the process.

Conclusion

This initiative reflects the Telangana government’s commitment to diversify agriculture and empower farmers by supporting high-value crops. Interested farmers are encouraged to act promptly and submit their applications as per the guidelines.

For more information, farmers may contact the officials mentioned above or visit their local horticulture office.