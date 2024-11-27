Telangana Government Issues Clarity Over Zilla Parishads Confusion

Hyderabad: The long-standing confusion surrounding Zilla Parishads (ZPs) in Warangal district has finally been resolved. The Telangana state government issued orders to formally establish separate Zilla Parishads for Hanamkonda and Warangal districts, aligning with their new administrative boundaries.

The issue stemmed from the district reorganization in 2016, which initially created Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural districts. In 2021, these were renamed Hanamkonda and Warangal districts. However, the Zilla Parishads retained their old designations, leading to confusion among officials, public representatives, and residents.

The government has now clarified the administrative structure by issuing a new Government Order (GO MS No. 68) late Tuesday night. This move also comes ahead of the upcoming elections for Zilla Parishad governing bodies, whose terms have already expired.

District Reorganization and its Aftermath

In 2016, the erstwhile Warangal district was divided into five districts: Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally. Mulugu district was added in 2019, bringing the total to six districts in the region.

Despite the renaming of Warangal Urban to Hanamkonda and Warangal Rural to Warangal in 2021, the Zilla Parishads continued under the old names. This administrative delay caused operational challenges for officials and representatives, as jurisdictional changes were not reflected in the ZP setup.

New Structure for Zilla Parishads

The government has now allocated 12 mandals to Hanamkonda Zilla Parishad and 11 mandals to Warangal Zilla Parishad. The finalized boundaries exclude mandals that fall entirely under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

Mandals Under Hanamkonda Zilla Parishad

1. Inavolu

2. Hasanparthi

3. Dharmasagar

4. Velair

5. Elkathurthy

6. Bheemadevarapalli

7. Kamalapur

8. Parkal

9. Nadikuda

10. Atmakur

11. Damer

12. Shayampet

Mandals Under Warangal Zilla Parishad

1. Geesukonda

2. Sangem

3. Vardhannapet

4. Parvathagiri

5. Raiparthy

6. Narsampet

7. Chennaraopet

8. Nallabelli

9. Duggondi

10. Khanapur

11. Nekkonda

Resolution Brings Relief

This long-awaited clarity has brought relief to officials and residents alike, ensuring smoother administrative functioning. The government has instructed officials to oversee the Zilla Parishad operations as per the new jurisdictional boundaries and submit daily reports on the progress of implementation.