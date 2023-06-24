Live
Telangana: Government issues notification for 239 guest teacher posts in Ekalavya schools
Hyderabad: The Department of Education has announced that 239 guest teacher posts will be filled on a temporary basis in 23 Ekalavya Adarsh Schools across Telangana. A notification has been issued inviting applications from eligible persons.
Accommodation will be provided to the selected candidates in the school campus itself. CBSE syllabus should be taught in English. Eligible candidates are required to apply online by July 2, Eklavya Model Residential Schools Society (TSES) has issued a notification.
Degree, PG, BED, PhD, MPhil, MED candidates with respective subject specialization can apply. Teaching experience is mandatory along with qualification in TET. Candidates age should not exceed 60 years as on July 1, 2023
Candidates are selected on the basis of academic merit, teaching experience and skills. Selected candidates will be paid Rs.35,750 per month for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Similarly, a trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be paid a salary of up to Rs.34,125. Except for SC and ST candidates, all other candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs.100.
Subject wise vacancy details in Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)
English- 15, Hindi- 9, Mathematics- 11, Physics- 18, Chemistry- 5, Biology- 13, History- 16, Geography- 17, Commerce- 5, Economics- 10, Telugu- 07, IT- 13
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
English- 27, Hindi- 12, Telugu- 17, Mathematics- 14, Science- 19, Social Sciences- 11