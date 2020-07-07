Telangana government plans global seminar on PV Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: As part of year-long centenary birth celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, the Telangana government has decided to organize an international seminar in memory of 'Telangana Muddu Bidda'.



Noted personalities in different areas from the US, UK, Australia, Malaysia, etc, are being invited to deliver the lecture. The officials have been asked to identify reputed persons in various professions worldwide to deliver a memorial lecture. The contemporaries of PV Narasimha Rao who were at helm in different countries during PV's tenure as Prime Minister of India between 1991 -96 will also be included in the list of the dignitaries.

On the other hand, the Telangana Congress announced the conduct of one-day national seminar on PV. Former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will deliver the lecture. The PV Memorial centenary celebrations committee headed by K Keshav Rao held a meeting with committee members attended by IT minister KT Rama Rao and others on Monday. The committee will shortlist the delegates of the memorial lecture shortly. The committee also reviewed the designs prepared by some architects to construct a memorial in Hyderabad. The design will be finalised by July-end. The committee will meet again next week to prepare a schedule for the conduct of year-long celebrations.