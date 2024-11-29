  • Menu
Telangana Government Reconsiders Pharma Projects, Prioritizes Textile Industries

The Telangana government has reversed its earlier decision to establish pharmaceutical companies in Lagacharla, Hakimpet, and Polepalli.

Hyderabad : The Telangana government has reversed its earlier decision to establish pharmaceutical companies in Lagacharla, Hakimpet, and Polepalli. Instead, the administration plans to issue a new notification under the banner of "Industrial Parks," focusing on industries with minimal environmental impact.

The revised strategy emphasizes promoting textile companies, aligning with the government's vision of sustainable development. By prioritizing the textile sector, the government aims to create pollution-free industrial zones while generating significant employment opportunities for local youth.

Officials highlighted that the new initiative would address public concerns about pollution associated with pharma industries while fostering economic growth through clean and green industrial practices. The government’s decision reflects its commitment to balancing industrial expansion with environmental responsibility and job creation.

The upcoming notification is expected to provide more details about the proposed industrial parks and the incentives for textile companies willing to invest in Telangana.

