Telangana Government releases Rythu Bandhu funds

Hyderabad: Amid the reports of severe fund crunch, the State Government has started the release of Rythu Bandhu benefit to the farmers from Monday.



Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took the major decision of depositing the money in the farmers bank accounts directly after a high level meeting with state Finance and Agriculture department officials here.

The Chief minister also instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for the implementation of the promise of Rs 2 lakh loan waiver scheme which has been announced by the Congress in its election manifesto in the recently held assembly elections.

The CM who reviewed the department for more than four hours on agriculture and reviewed the challenges facing the farmers issues including the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu benefit and requirement of funds to launch Rs 2 lakh loan waiver scheme at the earliest.

Officials told the Chief minister that the Rythu Bandhu scheme benefit would be deposited by utilizing the available funds. Sources said that the small farmers who own below five acres will get the benefit first. Those who own more than 10 acres land will get the benefit based on the availability of the funds in the current farming season. The Chief minister cautioned the officials that the farmers should not get inconvenienced due to the delay in the release of crop investment assistance.

The Chief minister also decided to change the Praja Darbar as Praja Vani from now onwards and organize the programme every Tuesday and Friday from 10 am to 1 pm at Praja Bhavan, special queue lines will be opened for differently abled and women at the bhavan.