Telangana Government reshuffles 15 IAS officers

Hyderabad: Amid facing strong criticism regarding required measures in the containment of coronavirus, the Telangana Government late on Wednesday night transferred State Special Chief Secretary to Health, Medical and Family Welfare A Santi Kumari. Another top official in the Health Department Commissioner to Public Health Dr Yogita Rana was also shunted out.

In a sudden move the Government transferred 15 IAS officers. The 1999 batch IAS officer and OSD in Telangana Bhavan, Syed Ali Murtza Rizvi has been transferred and posted as Secretary to Health department. The incumbent Santi Kumari was posted as Special Chief Secretary to Forests duly reliving senior IAS official Rajat Kumar from the Full Additional Charge (FAC). Rajat Kumar will continue to hold full additional charge as Secretary to Environment, Science and Technology.

The 2004 batch IAS officer V Karuna was posted as Commissioner to Health department and the incumbent Yogita Rana was transferred as Commissioner to SC development. Another senior-most IAS officer Adhar Sinha has been posted as Director-General to EPTRI duly reliving Rajat Kumar from the FAC. I Rani Kumidini was posted as Special Chief Secretary to LET and Finance department.

Additional Secretary in Municipal Administration L Sharman has been transferred and posted as Collector Nagarkurnool district. Adilabad Collector A Sridevasena was transferred and posted as Director to School Education duly reliving senior official Chitra Ramachandran from FAC. K Srinivasa Raju was posted as Secretary to Tourism and Culture and Youth Affairs during reliving senior IAS official M Raghunandan Rao from the FAC. 2003 batch official T Vijay Kumar was posted as special secretary to SC development department.

The government posted 2002 batch IAS officer Jyothi Budda Prakash as Additional Chief Electoral Officer as per the Election Commission order. Peddapally Collector Shika Patnaik was transferred and posted as Adilabad Collector. Mancheryal collector Bharati Holikkar is placed as FAC to Peddapally district Magistrate. E Sridhar was posted as special secretary to Tribal welfare and Rahul Bojja will continue as Secretary to SC development department.