Telangana: Government School Teachers to Report on June 25

Teachers working in government schools should report for their duties as of June 25, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said here on Monday. After a meeting with officials from the Department of Education, speaking to the media, the minister said that according to GO 46, private schools should also charge tuition fees this academic year. In a day or two, a meeting would be held with the management of private educational institutions on this issue.



Consequently, the Department of School Education issued a circular ordering all teachers of government, model schools, KGBVs, TREIS, government-affiliated and DIET colleges to attend their respective schools and colleges as of June 25.



According to GO 46, which was issued for the 2020-21 academic year and applies to this academic year, private schools should not increase their fees and only charge the tuition fee monthly. Results for the intermediate second year will be announced next week, she said, adding that a decision will be made on holding classes for high school and Intermediate after consulting the welfare ministers. Physical classes for undergraduate, PG and engineering courses would start from July 1, the minister further added.



The School Education Department has proposed to start physical classes for grades 8, 9 and 10 as of July 1 and will operate from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. For classes 6 and 7, it was proposed as of July 20 and for classes 3, 4 and 5 as of August 16. However, the state government has yet to make a firm decision on reopening the schools.





